gavel

BANGOR -- An Orrington man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor Thursday to conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County as well as conspiring to make false statements to federal firearms licensee.

Court records show between January 2018 and December 2021, 27-year-old Joshua Jerrell conspired to distribute and possessed with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Jerrell spoke to a source through phone calls, texts and social media using coded language. He distributed the drugs to his customers in Penobscot County. In June 2021, Jerrell made false statements to a federal firearms licensee in Holden in an attempt to obtain firearms for his drug supplier.

Jerrell faces a maximum term of 20 years imprisonment on the drug charge and up to five years on the firearms conspiracy charge. A sentencing date has not been set.

Anchor

Peter Dubois joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021.

He comes to Bangor after working as a morning anchor and reporter at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Originally from the Seacoast New Hampshire area, Peter is thrilled to be back home in New England!

Peter studied journalism at Keene State College, where he enjoyed serving as general manager of the school’s radio station, WKNH.

During his free time, he enjoys skiing, creating music, cooking and spending time with his dog, Simba. He’s also a huge fan of Boston sports.

You can reach Peter by email at pdubois@wvii.com if you have a story you’d like to share.

