BANGOR -- An Orrington man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor Thursday to conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County as well as conspiring to make false statements to federal firearms licensee.
Court records show between January 2018 and December 2021, 27-year-old Joshua Jerrell conspired to distribute and possessed with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Jerrell spoke to a source through phone calls, texts and social media using coded language. He distributed the drugs to his customers in Penobscot County. In June 2021, Jerrell made false statements to a federal firearms licensee in Holden in an attempt to obtain firearms for his drug supplier.
Jerrell faces a maximum term of 20 years imprisonment on the drug charge and up to five years on the firearms conspiracy charge. A sentencing date has not been set.