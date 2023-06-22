ORONO -- A new form of transportation could be rolling into Orono.
Bird Rides Inc. pitched the idea of bringing its electric scooters to Orono as part of a one-year pilot agreement.
Based on the current proposal, the scooters would be available for use in the spring and summer months.
If approved, the first fleet would be introduced as early as this August.
Town manager Sophia Wilson says she believes the town council is very interested in bringing the scooters to Orono based on feedback she's heard.
"I think a lot of people in Orono want to be able to get from one side of the community to the other without having to use a vehicle and this would just provide another option," Wilson said.
If approved, Orono would join Old Town as the only other Maine community with Bird scooters.
The council will vote on the proposal during their upcoming meeting on July 10.