PLYMOUTH -- One person was seriously injured in a crash in Plymouth Tuesday afternoon.
According to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near mile marker 161 southbound on I-95 around 2:45 p.m.
They say their investigation indicates 23-year-old Nicholas Johnson of Winterport was traveling southbound in a 2009 Nissan Rogue when he attempted to use a crossover and traveled into the path of a tractor-trailer traveling the same direction.
Moss says the tractor-trailer struck the car on its side, causing it to go off the road and trapping Johnson inside.
Johnson was extricated from the vehicle.
He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
State police are issuing a reminder to drivers that using crossovers is not permitted for any reason, saying it is illegal and highly dangerous to everyone driving on the interstate.