AUBURN -- One man was killed and two others were injured when police say a man from Florida lost control of his truck and hit a tree.
Auburn police say it happened Wednesday night at about 8:15 pm in the area of 405 Merrow Road in Auburn.
They say a 2012 Ford pickup truck driven by 24-year-old Pablo Trivino of Boynton Beach, Florida was traveling westbound on Merrow Road at a high rate of speed.
They say when Trivino attempted to brake, he lost control of the vehicle, went off the road, and hit a tree.
The front passenger, who was identified as 29-year-old Aaron Kirk of Porter, Texas, was ejected from the vehicle and died.
A second passenger, identified as 17-year-old Riker Hicks of Mobile, Alabama, sustained minor injuries.
Auburn police are reconstructing the crash. No charges have been filed yet but the investigation is ongoing.