FREEPORT (WGME) – The Freeport Fire Department says one person is seriously injured after an explosion on Allen Range Road Friday morning.
Just before 9 a.m., an employee was working on an excavator at Dave's Junkyard when he punctured a compressed gas tank, causing it to explode.
One victim was left with serious burns on their hands, face and head.
The 60-year-old victim is in critical, but stable, condition.
They were taken to Maine Medical Center.
The incident was apparently felt around the area.
“The explosion was felt miles away around the Freeport area, we've had reports of the homes in the immediate area and a little bit further away having felt the explosion, so it was felt quite a distance away, but minor damage, nothing serious, a few windows and things like that,” Freeport Fire Department Public Information Officer Jarred Hinton said.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the explosion.