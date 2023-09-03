BANGOR/BREWER -- An Old Town man is out on bail tonight after police say he refused to submit to arrest and was found to be in possession of cocaine.
Brewer Police say earlier this week officers were on patrol when a man they suspected had a suspended license was seen driving on State Street. An officer pursued the man into Bangor.
That man was identified as 44-year-old Tory Kindred of Old Town. When it was confirmed that Kindred's license was in fact suspended, the officer attempted a traffic stop on Harlow Street in Bangor.
Police say Kindred pulled the vehicle over, got out, and started walking away, allegedly refusing police orders to stop. Police say Kindred also discarded cocaine that was allegedly in his possession as he fled.
The officer eventually took Kindred into custody and police say approximately 14.5 grams of cocaine was seized during the incident.
Kindred was charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and was later released on bail.