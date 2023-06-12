The once dormant Oceanarium in Bar Harbor is back in operation and it is welcoming visitors from both near and far.

"It's an amazing place for the community. We've had such support in opening and the kids just love it," said Meghann Harris, operations & community relations manager at the Oceanarium.

Students are getting their hands wet as they explore all the sea creatures inside this 6,500 gallon touch tank at the newly re-opened oceanarium in Bar Harbor.

"We're situated right on the marsh. There's lots of physical science to learn about and enjoy but also a sense of science literacy and an understanding of what's happening along the shore and humans interaction with it," explained Jeff Cummings, the executive director of the Oceanarium.

There are crabs and sea stars, scallops and even a jelly fish tank that will soon be home to a few jellyfish. Visitors who stop by will also get the opportunity to meet three very unique lobsters, Tangerine, who is orange or a tangerine color, Blueberry, and a Calico lobster named Hobbs.

There's another building on site that serves as the Oceanarium's Museum which has the skeleton of a juvenile humpback whale on display as well as ocean-themed artwork.

"One artist Connor O'Brien has done a sea glass collection, and he has collected over 10 years only in the confines of Bar Harbor sea glass and pottery, and put it together so beautifully," explained Harris.

Debbie Alvarez recently stopped by while visiting the Maine coast.

"Someone recommended this place really highly so we came to this place to explore," said Alvarez.

Guests says swinging by this destination while visiting Bar Harbor is well worth the trip.

The Oceanarium is currently open Wed-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. On June 21, the Oceanarium will be open seven days a week 9 a.m.-5 p.m.