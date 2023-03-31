BANGOR - A local Nurse Practitioner came on the Good Morning Maine show to talk about her expertise in obesity medicine.
Sarah Stewart, along with a colleague of hers, will host a free seminar about weight management. She uses a variety of methods in order to coach people on dietary education.
Stewart says she works to make her patients feel truly heard, and she focuses on methods that destigmatize the topics of obesity and weight management. She says all too often she's had patients detail how in previous medical settings they have felt shamed and ignored.
The event will be held at the Stewart Professional Learning Center & Co-Work Space on April 29th at 2 pm in Lincoln. It will also be recorded.
To learn more, watch the full video interview, and check out her TikTok, @MaineObesityMedNP as well as her Facebook Group, Worth The Weight.