More than a dozen agencies raced to the scene of a structure fire in Hancock Friday that damaged one home and threatened other structures.
According to the Hancock Fire Department, the call came in around 2:45pm for a fire at a residence on West Shore Road.
The Department said the first arriving unit found the residence already heavily involved in fire with strong winds coming off the water making for more challenges. Those winds spread embers creating multiple spot fires in the nearby woods and close to some other structures nearby.
There was an outbuilding about 20 feet away, as well as another residence. There were also two propane tanks against the burning structure.
Luckily, all were untouched. There were no injuries and the home was unoccupied at the time.
14 different agencies converged to fight the fire including: Hancock, Lamoine, Trenton, Franklin, Sullivan, Sorrento, Gouldsboro, Winter Harbor, Schoodic EMS, Eastbrook, Ellsworth, Maine Forest Service, Maine Fire Marshall’s Office, and Versant Power.
The department also said Dedham Fire was sent to Ellsworth for coverage and Bar Harbor was placed on standby.
No word on what started the fire.