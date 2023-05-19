West Shore Road fire

Courtesy: Hancock Volunteer Fire Department

More than a dozen agencies raced to the scene of a structure fire in Hancock Friday that damaged one home and threatened other structures.

According to the Hancock Fire Department, the call came in around 2:45pm for a fire at a residence on West Shore Road.

The Department said the first arriving unit found the residence already heavily involved in fire with strong winds coming off the water making for more challenges. Those winds spread embers creating multiple spot fires in the nearby woods and close to some other structures nearby.

There was an outbuilding about 20 feet away, as well as another residence. There were also two propane tanks against the burning structure.

Luckily, all were untouched. There were no injuries and the home was unoccupied at the time.

14 different agencies converged to fight the fire including: Hancock, Lamoine, Trenton, Franklin, Sullivan, Sorrento, Gouldsboro, Winter Harbor, Schoodic EMS, Eastbrook, Ellsworth, Maine Forest Service, Maine Fire Marshall’s Office, and Versant Power.

The department also said Dedham Fire was sent to Ellsworth for coverage and Bar Harbor was placed on standby.

No word on what started the fire.

Anchor

Beth Jones joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in January of 2021 and was thrilled to return to her adopted home state of Maine to continue her news career. Before coming to Bangor, Beth spent almost two years feature reporting and managing a newsroom in Burlington, Vermont. Before that, she worked in print and digital journalism, specializing in healthcare journalism with Himss Media. There, she served as managing editor of Healthcare Finance News for three years before departing for Vermont.  Beth first came to Maine in December of 2011 and worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WGME in Portland for three years. Her first job in journalism was as a reporter in central New York State for YNN. Beth holds a master's degree from Syracuse University in Broadcast and Digital Journalism. Go Orange! She did her undergraduate work at Hofstra University, graduating in 2001 with bachelor's degrees in both Dance and Broadcast Journalism. Beth is passionate about news, informing her community, and telling stories that matter to viewers. She has also been involved with animal rescue since 2007 when she served as a dog walker for the ASPCA in Manhattan. She hasn’t stopped advocating for animals since and has volunteered for a foster-based Maine rescue for several years now. Beth loves spending time with her family and is married with three beautiful stepdaughters as well as two fur kids, dogs Sophie and Josie. She loves outdoor adventures, dance (especially ballroom), rowing, boxing and food!  Feel free to send her a twitter message @bethjonesnews or reach out to her at bjones@wvii.com

