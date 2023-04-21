ORONO -- A federal agency has granted $3.5 million to the University of Maine and other research partners to address the issue of marine debris.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, awarded the funding for three projects that address the prevention and removal of marine debris in the Gulf of Maine.
According to the university, the projects will support transformational research and the creation of local coalitions.
The University's Maine Sea Grant College Program and project partners will be awarded nearly $3 million to lower the barriers for companies to enter the sustainable packaging market and reduce the flow of plastics into the ocean.
The remaining funds will support research to prevent the accumulation of derelict fishing and aquaculture farming gear and find creative and innovative solutions to replace outdated gear.
Rep. Chellie Pingree expressed her support for the projects in a statement, saying, "It's estimated that there are about 50-75 trillion pieces of plastic and microplastics in the ocean. This widespread pollution is devastating marine environments. We need to get back to basics and realize that the convenience of plastics, particularly single-use plastics, is damaging our environment, our ecosystem, and our oceans. Thanks to historic funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, science and education-focused projects like the ones the University of Maine and partners will undertake to prevent pollution on the local level and clean-up debris in the Gulf of Maine."