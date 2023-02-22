Dover-Foxcroft, Maine (February 22, 2023) — On Friday, March 17, young adults can sip, paint, and create their way to an evening of good food and fun right in the heart of Dover-Foxcroft.
“Sip, Paint, and Create includes pizza, snacks, instruction, and art supplies, all at no cost,” says Bree Clayton, the coordinator of the event and a community health specialist at Northern Light Mayo Hospital. “It’s a great way to explore your creativity, have fun with your friends, and meet other young adults.”
Sip, Paint, and Create will begin at 6 pm at Owl Bee Crafting at 64 East Main Street. While everything needed for a fun evening out will be included, one thing that attendees will not find at the event is alcohol.
“Everyone will feel welcome at the paint and sip,” adds Bree. “This is a recovery-friendly event that will be fun for people of all backgrounds. Come out and join us!”
Adults up to 30 years of age are encouraged to attend. RSVPs by March 15 are requested. To reserve your spot, click here or call/text 207.227.0743.
Sip, Paint, and Create is coordinated by Northern Light Mayo Hospital with funding from the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services and the Eastern Maine Development Corporation.