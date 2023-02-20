Gray and cold? Let's think desert and sun!
On Tuesday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m., the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host an online reading of Carolyn Gage’s “Georgia and the Butch: Readings from the Letters between Georgia O’Keeffe and Maria Chabot, 1941-1949.” This reading is a March Women’s History Month event promoting this year’s National Women’s History Alliance Theme “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”