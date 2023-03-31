Please join us for Upstart Maine's Innovation Night
Food, Pet & the newest in Business Innovations
Where: UMA-Bangor Campus Eastport hall
When: Wednesday, April 5th
Time: Doors open at 5:30
Demos
Selfie Stations
Presentations
Prizes
Food
This will be a great opportunity to learn, explore and sample some great new food
We will also be showcasing a "proof of concept" version of the new UpStart Navigator resource guide. With the help of our partner SlicPix's innovative imagery platform (www.slicpix.com), we are using a technology that will allow the user to interact with support services, quickly finding them and enabling access to stories, images, videos, and information about the service, with calls to action and direct link to the resources' websites. We'd love your feedback as we move toward a full prototype.