Calendar 2 2.11.23 Wayfinder Meg's copy of ME & Local Author - Author Talks
These two authors will discuss their abiding love for the northern forests of Maine and the work that led to the books they will present. Claire and Roger will take turns telling the story of their connection to the north woods, why they love this region, what we hope to accomplish with their writing and some of the joys and challenges of the writing and publishing process. Their books are Maine made, published cooperatively with a small press that honors individual creativity and empowerment.
Please visit our online calendar for more information: https://bangorpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/10218186
Books will be available for purchase.

Recommended for you