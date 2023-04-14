Turkey Pot Pie Luncheon in East Millinocket to Raise Money for the Christ the Divine Mercy Parish Capital Campaign
April 14, 2023
EAST MILLINOCKET---Christ the Divine Mercy Parish will hold a turkey pot pie luncheon on Thursday, April 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Peter Church, located on 58 Cedar Street in East Millinocket. The meal will include turkey pot pie, stuffing, coleslaw, rolls, strawberry shortcake, and lemon lush.
Admission is $10, and all proceeds will benefit the parish’s capital campaign. A similar event drew hundreds to the parish hall in early March.
Launched in October, the capital campaign has already raised nearly $100,000 to fund several necessary building improvements at the parish. St. Peter Church was dedicated in 1966 and St. Martin of Tours Church in Millinocket opened over 50 years ago.
At St. Martin of Tours, the parking lot will be repaved and the roof and exterior of the church will be repaired. The front doors will be replaced, and the bell tower cross will be fixed and lit. Several windows and areas of siding will also be replaced with possible insulation enhancements as well.
At St. Peter Church, the parking lot will be reduced and repaved, the interior ceiling will be repaired, the outside fiberglass will be resurfaced, and bricks around the church will be fixed or replaced depending on need. The flat roof of the parish center will be rebuilt into a pitched roof, energy efficient windows will be installed, existing siding will be cleaned, and eves and sections without siding will receive it.
Anyone who is able to support the cause can call the parish at (207) 746-3333 or pick up an envelope in the back of either parish church at any time.