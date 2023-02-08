Thompson Free Library, located at 186 East Main Street in Dover-Foxcroft, is thrilled to announce that the new streaming service Biblio+ is now available for free with unlimited access and no ads to our library patrons! With the rise of paid streaming services, DVD and Blu-ray usage has declined sharply. Unfortunately, so have the costs of streaming. After examining multiple streaming video services, we feel Biblio+ provides great free content for our patrons in a pricing model that is sustainable for our library while continuing to expand our collection of DVDs and Blu-rays.
Biblio+ provides popular and award-winning shows, movies, and documentaries with more being added every month. The service isn’t meant to compete with the giants spending billions to offer seemingly endless options in the streaming space, like Netflix or HBO Max. Instead, it is a highly-curated service hoping to provide what you want to watch, rather than everything you could ever watch. Recently, a large collection of BBC offerings were added, including the original British version of The Office, Call the Midwife, The Young Doctor’s Notebook, Wallander, and more. Other content such as literary adaptations, documentaries, and independent award winners are constantly refreshing the options available.
Sign up with your library card at https://biblioplus.com/library/thompsonfreelibrary.org to start streaming their selection of films and TV series today! The biblio+ app is available for download on almost any device: Apple (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV), Android phone and tablet, Amazon devices, Fire TV, Roku, and others or stream directly from www.biblioplus.com. You’ll just need your library card number (contact us if you forget it!) and your email. We can also assist patrons in setting up Biblio+ on their devices.
Thompson Free Library is open Tuesday and Thursday 9-7, Wednesday and Friday 9-5, and Saturday 9-1. Stop in, call us at 564-3350, check our website (thompsonfreelibrary.org), or follow us on Facebook or Instagram to learn more about our programming, wide-ranging collection, and helpful services.