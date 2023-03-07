Rotary Club of Ellsworth Cabin Fever Craft/Yard Sale
ELLSWORTH – The Rotary Club of Ellsworth will be having its 1st Annual Cabin Fever Indoor Craft/Yard Sale on Saturday, March 25th from 9:00am to 2:00pm at the Ellsworth Elementary Middle School.
Crafters can reserve a table space for $25. For vendor inquiries and other information, please contact Rotarian Jodie Cushing at 207-479-6639 or at jlcushing@live.com
Over 70 vendors will be at the event and food will be available for purchase through a third party group. Admissions at the door are $1.00. Kids under 12 are free. Proceeds will help fund Rotary Scholarships and Community Giving.
Rotary is a worldwide organization of business and professional leaders that provides humanitarian service, encourages high ethical standards in all vocations, and helps to build goodwill and peace in the world. Clubs represent a cross-section of the community and are nonpolitical and nonreligious. The Rotary Club of Ellsworth was chartered in 1950 and currently has 65 members. Visit www.ellsworthrotary.org