The Southwest Harbor Public Library and Wendell Gilley Museum are teaming up to co-host author events as part of a pilot program called Reading with Wings. It will start in February with a fiction writer, and continue in March with a nonfiction writer in conversation with the directors of the library and museum. Both programs will happen via Zoom. If Reading with Wings is a success, it will return in the fall with regularly scheduled programs.
Up first is Steve Burrows, a journalist and birder who combined those skillsets to write the Birder Murder Mysteries. The first book in that series, “A Siege of Bitterns,” won the Crime Writers of Canada award for Best First Novel, and was selected as one of the Globe & Mail’s top 100 books of the year. The seventh Birder Murder novel, “A Foreboding of Petrels,” was published in September 2022. Burrows will join us online on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m. This program is free. Register through the Gilley’s website at www.wendellgilleymuseym.org/events.
Then in March, Reading with Wings will welcome biologist David George Haskell whose most recent book, “Sounds Wild and Broken: Sonic Marvels, Evolution’s Creativity, and The Crisis Of Sensory Extinction,” was longlisted for the PEN/E. O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award and was an editor’s choice in the New York Times Book Review. He will join us online Tuesday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m. This program is free. Register through the Gilley’s website at www.wendellgilleymuseym.org/events.