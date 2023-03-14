 

Join our Artist in Residence for April, Kat McClelland, to create a felted pet portrait!

ArtWaves 1345A Hwy 102 Town Hill, Bar Harbor

Friday April 14 and Saturday 15th 12:00- 3:00pm

$155.00

$145.00 ArtWaves Members

To Register:https://artwavesmdi.org/event-5178496

In this two (2) day workshop we will be working with both needle and wet felting techniques to create a unique animal portrait.

Participants will bring their own reference material to the class. The first day of the workshop we will spend three (3) hours building a fun colorful background.

The second day of the workshop we will spend the day creating the animal portrait. (with a 30 minute break for lunch) We will use our reference material to establish a rough outline of the animal and then, using needle felting, layer the wool to create a touchably soft portrait.

THIS CLASS IS SUITABLE FOR ALL LEVELS!

