...An area of heavy snow will affect northern Washington...northern
Hancock...southern Piscataquis...southeastern Aroostook and Penobscot
Counties...
At 453 PM EDT...An area of heavy snow was along a line extending from
Princeton to Bangor...and moving northwest AT 15 MPH.
Locations impacted include...
Lincoln, Bangor, Old Town, Bucksport, Millinocket, Dover-Foxcroft,
Dexter, Newport, Calais, Greenville, Guilford, Howland, Danforth,
Vanceboro, Brownville Junction, Orono, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon and
Corinth.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 95 between mile markers 157 and 265.
US Highway 1 between Calais and North Amity.
State Highway 11 between Newport and Sherman.
State Highway 9 between Newburgh and Aurora, and between Alexander
and Calais.
* Winds in excess of 35 mph are possible with this area of heavy
snow.
* Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a quarter mile in
this area of heavy snow.
* Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are occurring in this
area of heavy snow.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. If
you must travel, be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow
down and allow extra time when traveling.
TIME...MOT...LOC 2053Z 129DEG 15KT 4541 6753 4522 6838 4479 6903
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING AND HEAVY
SNOW...
Thunderstorms containing cloud to ground lightning, heavy snow
with visibility frequently less than a quarter mile, and gusty
winds will impact Bangor International Airport from now until
6pm.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 7
inches for a storm total of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph. Blowing snow reducing visibility to less than one half
mile at times.
* WHERE...Central Washington, Interior Hancock, and Southern
Penobscot Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Strong
winds could cause damage to trees and power lines.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel,
keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of
an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to
newengland511.org.
&&