Date:
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Time:
1:30pm - 2:30pm
Time Zone:
Eastern Time - US & Canada (change)
Location:
Laurence E. Crofutt Community Room
Books will be available for purchase.
Amy will discuss her just-released book, “Comfort is an Old Barn,” and the years of reporting that provided the stories she included.
Amy is an award-winning newspaper reporter and columnist for the Morning Sentinel in Waterville, covering city government and everything from murders and car crashes to fires and drug busts. During her 34-year career, she has chased stories from Jackman to Fairfield and Farmington to Newport.
Starting in 2009, she also began writing a weekly column, called “Reporting Aside,” which allowed her to steer away from hard news. She wanted the freedom to write about interesting people and places and to find the stories and characters and the personal essays that showcased what makes living in Maine so special. Comfort is an Old Barn is a curated collection of these stories.
A bit more about Amy
Amy grew up in Skowhegan and graduated from Skowhegan High School before attending the University of Hartford where she majored in English. She returned to Maine in 1987 and started working at the Sentinel in 1988.
She now lives in Waterville with her husband, Philip Norvish, and their two cats, Thurston and Bitsy.
Follow Amy on Facebook @AmyCalder and @AmyCalder,Journalist.
On Twitter she is @AmyCalder17.
Reviews
"Amy's next-door-neighbor style of writing lifts the spirits and warms the soul." - Earl Smith, author and historian
