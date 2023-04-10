ArtWaves 1345A Hwy 102 Town Hill Bar Harbor
Tuesday May 16th 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Members $45.00
Non Members $55.00
In this class we will cover the WHO, WHAT, WHERE and HOW of marketing. We will also have the opportunity to dive deep into what might be holding you back from "putting yourself out there" (many artists struggle with this). You will learn my personal formula for creating a monthly marketing plan.
As an artist with ADHD, I found it difficult to follow any of the marketing plans I found, so I created my own. My hope is that it might help you too! You will leave this workshop with knowledge, feedback, inspiration and a printed copy of the monthly marketing formula.
Please bring a notebook or journal for taking notes. Please also be willing to share whatever marketing you are currently working with and be ready to give each other encouraging feedback.
Join us for this supportive and super fun workshop where you will get more comfortable sharing what makes you and your business special while learning tools to make marketing simple for the whole year. I can't wait to get to know you and your work!