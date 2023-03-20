Adult Ballet Barre Fitness with David Lamon
ArtWaves Dance Center
1345A Hwy 102 Town Hill Bar Harbor
4 sessions
Thursday April 6th to Thursday April 27
6:30pm to 7:30pm
To Register: https://artwavesmdi.org/event-5201808
$50.00
$40.00 ArtWaves Members
SPRING SPECIAL: BUY ONE CLASS GET ONE CLASS AT 50% OFF
Adult barre is a full body workout for all levels designed to strengthen and tone through a series of low impact and mindful movements. In addition to barre work this class may also include some floor work with core-based exercises.
This fitness-focused, mindful workout will leave you feeling stronger and more limber with every class. Wear comfortable clothing that can stretch and move. No experience necessary.