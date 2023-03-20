Adult Ballet Barre Fitness with David Lamon

 

ArtWaves Dance Center

1345A Hwy 102 Town Hill Bar Harbor

4 sessions

Thursday April 6th to Thursday April 27

6:30pm to 7:30pm

To Register: https://artwavesmdi.org/event-5201808

$50.00

$40.00 ArtWaves Members

SPRING SPECIAL:  BUY ONE CLASS GET ONE CLASS AT 50% OFF

Adult barre is a full body workout for all levels designed to strengthen and tone through a series of low impact and mindful movements. In addition to barre work this class may also include some floor work with core-based exercises.

This fitness-focused, mindful workout will leave you feeling stronger and more limber with every class.  Wear comfortable clothing that can stretch and move.  No experience necessary.

