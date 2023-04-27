The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) Athletic Department is excited to announce the 15th Annual Athletic Golf Tournament is scheduled for July 20th, 2023 at Fogg Brook Resort, 147 Lang Hill Rd, Palmyra, Maine. The public is invited to participate in the tournament or contribute as a tournament sponsor.
The format is an 18-hole, 4-person scramble with a shotgun start. Registration is required and is available at www.umamoose.com/information/Golf_tournament/index. The deadline to register is Monday, July 17, 2023.
Several sponsorship opportunities are available for this year’s tournament. If interested in becoming a sponsor or to register a team, contact Roger Collins, Staff Associate for Fitness & Athletics, at 207.621.3512. Through its fundraising efforts, UMA has been able to enhance the student-athlete experience as well as grow its programs. Over the last few years, the athletic teams have strengthened their performance, talent, and team unity.
The 2022-23 academic year brought success and new excitement for the Moose. Esports has been added to its list of varsity programs, and began competition this Spring 2023 semester in UMA’s esports arena located in the Katz building. New coaches are also eagerly awaiting Men’s and Women’s Soccer, which arrives Fall 2023.
With these additions, UMA now sponsors 10 varsity programs to go along with multiple club sports. UMA student-athletes have worked extremely hard both on their playing surfaces and the classroom. Ty Cowan, Co-Ed Golf, finished 3rd in the YSCC Championship and the Golf team qualified for the USCAA National Golf Invitational. Laura LeFloch, Women’s Cross Country finished 6th in the YSCC Championship. Alisyn Alley, Women’s Basketball, was recognized as a USCAA National Second Team All-American and Trevor Beals, Men’s Basketball, was recognized as a USCAA National Honor Mention All-American.
Nine student-athletes were recognized as USCAA National Academic All-Americans (3.5 GPA or higher) and 14 student athletes were recognized as YSCC Academic All-Conference for Fall 2022/Spring 2023. The Women’s Basketball team qualified to compete at the USCAA Division II National Basketball Tournament in Richmond, VA where they were able to win two games. Cole Martin (Pole Vault) and Loran McAlpine (Discus), Track & Field, set new UMA records while the team qualified for USCAA Track Nationals.
All proceeds from the UMA Athletic Golf Tournament will go directly towards supporting the Moose to help enhance the UMA student-athlete experience. Philanthropic support of Moose Athletics is what allows our UMA Athletics teams to strive and shine, be it with new equipment or open doors for better opportunities for our students. The Moose rely on generous donors for the financial assistance required when growing and maintaining our sports programs.
UMA transforms the lives of students of every age and background across the State of Maine and beyond through access to high-quality distance and on-site education, excellence in student support, civic engagement, and professional and liberal arts programs. For more information, please visit https://www.uma.edu/