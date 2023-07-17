AUGUSTA -- A new law protects workers in Maine from employer retaliation.
Gov. Mills signed LD 767 into law Monday.
The bill allows the Maine Department of Labor and the Attorney General to protect an employee facing retaliation from their employer for asserting their rights under Maine's labor laws.
These rights include earned paid leave, limits on mandatory overtime, protections for nursing mothers, equal pay, family sick leave, and veterans' leave.
If an employer is proven to have retaliated against a worker, they will be fined $500 to $1000 for each violation.