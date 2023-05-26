ALTON -- Community members are still searching for answers after a police involved shooting.

Maine State Police say around 9:45 this morning, troopers received information that a vehicle Brewer police were on the lookout for was in the vicinity of 180 Argyle Road in Alton.

They say when troopers arrived, an individual identified as Djvan Carter was assaulting a female passenger. Carter then allegedly attempted to flee and drove at one of the troopers.

Maine State Police Corporal Blaine Silk fired his weapon, striking Carter. Troopers then rendered aid to both Carter and his passenger.

Maine State Police say the passenger sustained serious injuries from the alleged assault and not the gunfire.

Both were transported by ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The Office of the Attorney General will investigate the police-involved shooting.

Maine State Police will continue to investigate the alleged assault that occurred prior to the shooting.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

.