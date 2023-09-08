Dashcam video of the moments after Zach Bryan's arrest shows the country music singer getting heated with Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Thursday night.

In the video obtained by Fox News Digital, Bryan is seen approaching his security guard's white SUV after the police pulled the vehicle over for speeding.

Bryan immediately gets out of his car and is instructed to return to his vehicle or he will be arrested.

WATCH: Zach Bryan tells Oklahoma officer he's making a 'mistake' by keeping him in handcuffs

"You either get back in your truck or go to jail, I don't care," the officer said. Bryan replied, "I'll go to jail, let's do it."

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR ZACH BRYAN ARRESTED IN RURAL OKLAHOMA

Bryan was then put in handcuffs and was placed in the front seat of the officer's police car. According to the dashcam video and the police report, obtained by Fox News Digital, Bryan continuously complained about the tightness of the handcuffs.

In the video, Bryan tells the arresting officer if he doesn't let him out of the handcuffs "it's going to be a mistake."

The country music star is heard on the video saying, "F----ing cops are out of hand, truly." Bryan tells the officer that he knows several Oklahoma police officers and has even invited "40" of them to his recent shows.

After the arresting officer finished his traffic violation, he inspected Bryan's handcuffs and noted that they weren't too tight but adjusted them for the musician's comfort, according to the police report.

Bryan was taken to Craig County Jail on Thursday and was released the same night.

On Thursday night, Bryan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clarify the incident that quickly blew up on social media.

"Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said," his social media statement began.

"I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers," Bryan concluded.

On Friday morning, Bryan apologized in again in a lengthy video uploaded to his Instagram story.

"I just want to be completely transparent for everyone who listens to my music about what happened yesterday with me getting arrested and everything," he began in a series of videos posted to his Instagram story. "Because I don't want the internet to do what the internet does and like, I don't know, make stuff up."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He explained that he still has to deal with the "legalities" of the situation, but he did go to jail. He said that police "didn't play favorites," and admitted "I was an idiot today."

Since his apology on his Instagram story, Bryan shared a follow-up message on X Friday afternoon.

"To be clear in the video I posted, I’m not trying to save face or act like the good guy, I was a complete spoiled a--hole to these police officers and I’ll spend the next few weeks trying my best to right my wrongs and take back what I said," he began.

"I do respect police officers and I made a massive mistake. I am embarrassed for myself, my family and the people I love but all I can do now in sincerely apologize," Bryan concluded.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.