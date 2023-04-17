Beer company Yuengling appeared to take a jab at competitor Bud Light's woes Friday as the brand dealt with the backlash over its partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Roughly one hour after Bud Light company Anheuser-Busch broke its silence about the controversy with a lengthy statement posted on Twitter, craft brewery Yuengling sent out its own tweet appearing to capitalize on the controversy.

"Yuengling, The Oldest Brewery In America. Independently Owned and Family Operated since 1829 because we make good beer," the company wrote alongside an image of its traditional lager with an American flag in the background.

Outkick Sports called the move "perfectly timed." The tweet has garnered over 4.5 million views since Friday.

BUDWEISER'S NEW PRO-AMERICA AD SETS SOCIAL MEDIA ABLAZE: CAN'T PUT THE ‘GENIE BACK IN THE BOTTLE, GUYS’

Yuengling's tweet came shortly after Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth claimed the company didn't intend to "divide people."

"As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew. We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people and our independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 valued colleagues. We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere," Whitworth said in a stataement on Friday. "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

The beer company set social media ablaze after it sent packs of Bud Light with Mulvaney's face printed on the cans as part of an ad for the beer company’s March Madness contest and as a way to celebrate a full year of "girlhood." The decision drew backlash from consumers and some celebrities. Anheuser-Busch reportedly lost $5 billion dollars in market value because of the polarizing partnership, although it remains to be seen if it regains its lost cap and the controversy dies away.

TRANSGENDER TEACHER BAFFLED COMPANIES WOULD PARTNER WITH ‘JUVENILE’ DYLAN MULVANEY: ‘IT’S RIDICULOUS'

Whitworth said that he was committed to defending the company's pro-America values and heritage.

"My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage. I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors and others. Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation," the CEO added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Yuengling for comment.

Fox News and OutKick share common ownership.