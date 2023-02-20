Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered Virginia's Education Secretary to review the College Board's "AP African American Studies," joining three other states in a review of the course.

Arkansas, Mississippi, and North Dakota have also ordered reviews to see if it conflicts with any state policies regarding the teaching of race and Florida has already banned the course.

A spokesperson for Youngkin released the following statement:

"After numerous reports about draft course content, the governor asked the Education Secretariat to review the College Board’s proposed AP African American Studies course as it pertains to Executive Order 1."

The course, Advanced Placement course in African American studies, covers a variety of Black history and topics and was set to be piloted in about 60 classrooms nationwide this year. The College Board released a revised version of the course on Feb. 1. The updated version of the course removed its lessons on Black Lives Matter and suggested readings from Kimberlé Crenshaw, the author of "Critical Race theory: The Key Writings That Formed the Movement." Published on May 1, 1996, the book is a compilation of significant writings that formed and sustained the critical race theory movement.

Youngkin last year released an interim report on "inherently divisive concepts" that was recommended by the Virginia Department of Education.

The report, compiled by Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, lists rescinded policies and programs that the news release said "promote discriminatory and divisive concepts, such as critical race theory, as directed by Executive Order One."

On Youngkin's first day in office, the governor passed Executive Order 1 to ban any "inherently divisive content, including critical race theory."

Youngkin's first appointment to his administration was education secretary, Aimee Rogstad Guidera. He said at the time that she "will be a critical partner in restoring expectations of excellence … and standing for a curriculum that prepares Virginia’s children for a dynamic future and removes politics from the classroom."

Critical Race Theory was also a key issue in the race with Youngkin responding to complaints about the controversial curriculum being embedded in Virginia schools by promising to remove it and give parents a larger say in what is taught to their children. Youngkin's opponent, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, said that critical race theory was not being taught and added, "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

Youngkin’s move came after Florida rejected an Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course because it contained elements of critical race theory and "Black Queer Studies," according to a document shared with Fox News Digital detailing the concerns identified by the Florida Department of Education (DOE).