Two young girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by a middle-aged man while swimming in the ocean on the coast of the United Kingdom over the weekend.

The girls, ages 10 and 11, said the 43-year-old man touched them inappropriately while they were swimming near the pier on Bournemouth Beach, and the suspect has since been arrested, according to the Sun.

"Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward as they investigate two reported sexual assaults at Bournemouth Beach," Dorset Police said.

GEORGIA GIRL ENDURED ‘UNIMAGINABLE’ HORROR AFTER STRANGER TRADED HER FOR DRUGS: PROSECUTORS

"We received a report at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday of a disturbance in the area of Pier Approach. Officers attended, and it was reported that two girls – aged 10 and 11 years – had been touched inappropriately by a man when they were in the sea near to the pier," police continued.

"Following inquiries, a 43-year-old London man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault."

OKLAHOMA TEEN SNAPPED PICTURES OF UNDERAGE BOYS IN CHURCH CAMP BATHROOM: POLICE

The alleged sexual assault is the latest to rock the seaside town in southern England, which fielded a report earlier this month from a 17-year-old boy who claimed he was similarly assaulted while swimming at Bournemouth.

A 19-year-old man is awaiting trial following allegations that he raped a 15-year-old girl in front of thousands of other people on the beach.

"We are carrying out a detailed investigation into these incidents, and I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened who has not already spoken to police," said Detective Constable Cameron Carter, who works for law enforcement in Bournemouth.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would also urge anyone with relevant mobile phone footage to please get in touch," Carter added.