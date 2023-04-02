A mom of a five-year-old girl allowed the young one to cut her own hair — after she found her already in the process of chopping it off.

A mom named Valerie based in Collin County, Texas, was "shocked" when she checked on her daughter, who is now eight, and found her using children’s scissors to hack off her own locks, SWNS reported.

The mother of two allowed the girl to keep going with the scissor work, given that the "damage was done" — but made sure her daughter was happy with the results afterward.

A week later, she convinced little Lexicon to have a stylist cut her hair into a pixie cut, said SWNS.

The girl hasn’t cut her hair since then — but parents Valerie and Bryce, both 37, let their daughter use her own style and even experiment with makeup to "express herself."

The mom told SWNS, "I came downstairs to check on her, and she had her head over a trash can" as she was cutting her hair.

The mom added, "I already saw the damage was done. I was in shock."

She also said, "But I wasn’t going to shame her or make her feel bad about it. I let her keep cutting it."

Then the mom told the girl, "Let's pause."

As they looked in the mirror together, the mom said to her daughter, "If you want to, I can take you to the salon and we can fix it," as she related to SWNS.

But the girl whirled around and said to her mom, "Why would I fix it [when] it’s perfect?"

The mother related to SWNS, "We made sure she knew not cut other people’s hair. We just let her express herself."

Mom Valerie said the haircutting episode happened in August 2020, while the girl was at home for school because of the pandemic lockdowns.

"Her school desk was next to my work desk," said the mom. "She was learning to cut at school and doing guided cutting exercises. [And then] she decided to cut her bangs."

The mother said she didn't notice at first, as her daughter was on a video meeting with the teacher.

"Then I noticed her hair was everywhere," said the mom.

She said her daughter told her, ‘I’m just playing.'"

The mother went on, "I realized it wasn’t a horrendous thing."

The girl then decided to get out the scissors again in October 2020 — and chopped her brown, shoulder-length hair into a scruffy bob.

Mom Valerie said, "I take a lot of family photos and it was just before" they took the pictures, as SWNS also reported.

The mom said she told her daughter, "That is what you’re going to look like in them — you do you."

However, she also worried about how she would "coach" her daughter out of this habit.

Then the mom got clever — and got out a magazine filled with photos of a variety of hairstyles.

Together, the two of them looked through the pictures.

The mom Valerie said, "She saw a pixie style and thought it looked cute. She hasn’t cut her own hair since."

The mom said she shared the story of catching her daughter in the act of cutting her hair but wants others to know that her reaction to the incident was not necessarily the "right way."

She said other parents would likely have their own reactions.

The mother said she allows both her young daughters to express themselves.

"We let them be however they want to be. We give them that space to explore that."

Added the mother, "As long as [they are] safe, happy and not hurting anyone, we’re going to let them be themselves."