Pennsylvania Democrats expressed "regret" and "disappointment" that President Biden was running again, in a Sunday report.

"He's way too old and very unfit to be president," one college student told ABC News' anchor Martha Raddatz on "This Week." Another Democrat said she felt "regret, disappointment [and] frustration," upon hearing Biden's 2024 announcement.

Last Tuesday, Biden formally announced that he would seek re-election, despite low enthusiasm from his own party.

One young woman was speechless when asked what she liked about the candidate whom she voted for in 2020.

The 21-year-old progressive voter gave a long pause to Raddatz before finally saying, "he's not [Donald] Trump."

Several young Democrats in the swing state expressed concerns about Biden's age and said they wanted new leadership in the White House.

If he won re-election, Biden would be 82 years old at the start of his second term. Biden won Pennsylvania over Trump in 2020, one of several battleground states he narrowly claimed that year.

A new NBC poll found that 70% of Americans, including 51% of Democrats, do not think Biden should run for re-election. Almost half of the respondents who voted no cited Biden's age as their "major" concern with him running again. He is already the oldest president in American history.

It wasn't just college-age voters who had reservations about Biden being the presumed nominee in the report. Pennsylvania Democrats in the suburbs also sounded off to ABC about Biden's age while progressive voters expressed frustration over what the president had accomplished in his first term.

"I feel so uninspired and disconnected from the work that he's been advancing, that it's not something I'm really excited about," one woman said. She told ABC in a repeat match between Trump and Biden, she'd most likely stay home. "Get me out of bed Joe Biden, because frankly it's not working," she said.

However, the GOP alternatives seemed to quell some Democrats' concerns about Biden.

"What's the single reason you would vote for Joe Biden?" Raddatz asked one suburban man.

"Because I'm not going to vote for Trump," he said, sighing. "It's not easy."

Biden has only received formal opposition thus far from longshot candidates Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Marianne Williamson in the 2024 Democratic primary.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.