Hackers are constantly figuring out ways to steal your data, and it's almost always about one thing - the money.

In fact, the price paid for this stolen information is astounding. We typically talk about how these data breaches happen and what their impact is after the fact.

I want to focus on how much your information is worth to these creeps and what these criminals do with the data once they steal it from you.

According to the Dark Web Price Index, which was compiled by Privacy Affairs, a person's personal information is worth around $1,010. They came up with this figure after calculating what Dark Web product prices are worth. Some of the products that were calculated include the following:

According toVerizon's annual data breach report, 86% of data breaches are about money, and 55% are committed by organized criminal groups.

Hackers will purchase whatever data they are interested in owning, whether it be social security numbers or private banking information.

The price of the data depends on what kind of data it is, and its level of supply and demand. The most common way they can buy this data is either through Bitcoin or Western Union.

Where the data goes depends on what the hacker who stole it desires to do with it. Some will obtain names, addresses, and social security numbers to perform identity theft and open credit cards and loans.

Others will want personal information to get free healthcare or even obtain someone's medical license to make it look like they have a medical background. And others will simply get the data they want and sell it to others to make more money for themselves.

The number of reasons is endless. However, it is important to know how to protect yourself from these data breaches.

The best way to protect yourself from having your data breached is to have antivirus protection installed on all your devices.

Having good antivirus protection for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices is important.

Identity protection services can monitor your Social Security Number (SSN) and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals. The faster you know, the quicker you can shut down the damage.

It's important to protect yourself from identity theft.

Be sure to use strong passwords. Using the same password, no matter how complicated you make it, leaves you vulnerable.

If one account gets compromised, then every other account using the same password is potentially in the hands of criminals who will take full advantage of you.

Using a password manager can help you maintain strong, unique passwords for each account.

Update your software and devices

Finally, be sure to regularly update your software on all your devices to get the latest security patches.

Have hackers stolen your data?



