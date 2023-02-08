Jonah Hill and Lauren London may not have actually kissed at the end of their Netflix comedy "You People."

The film ends with a wedding between their characters, but their co-star claims the kiss was faked.

"There's a hilarious thing— I don't even know if I should share this s---, but the final scene, they don't even kiss," Andrew Schulz claimed in an episode of his podcast, "The Brilliant Idiots."

"It's CGI. Swear to God," he added.

Schulz continued, "I'm there and I'm watching the wedding and I see them go in for the kiss and their faces stop like this far, and I’m like, 'I wonder how they're going to play that in the movie, they'll probably just cut right there.’ But [in] the movie you could see their faces come close and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss."

Representatives for Netflix did not respond immediately to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The film, which also stars Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is about an interracial relationship between Hill and London.

In the podcast, Schulz, his cohost Charlamagne Tha God and their guest DJ Nyla Symone, also joked that Hill and London did not make a believable couple.

"There’s no f---ing way in any world that Lauren London dates Jonah Hill," Schulz said laughing, also saying, "It should be a science fiction film."

London herself admitted in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she initially did not believe them as a couple until she spoke with writer and director Kenya Barris about it at a lunch meeting.

She recalled, "I thought, ‘Why would these two people really like each other?’ We have to showcase a real connection. They're from two totally different worlds, and if you see them, you would never think that they would meet or hang out, whatever the case is. It was a conversation on connecting with people genuinely and going for the soul connection. That what's he told me."

The actress did go on to say that she and Hill found they "actually have a lot in common in our lives—some of our experiences and some of the ways we look at life and some of the ways we've taken life in."

"You People" is now streaming on Netflix.