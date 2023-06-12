While "Yellowstone" is one of the most beloved shows on TV, it's the behind-the-scenes drama that has been dominating headlines.

Wes Bentley plays the role of Jamie Dutton, the son of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, and amid all the schedule changes and rumors of conflict between Costner and show creator Taylor Sheridan, Bentley said that he is excited for the whole thing to finally end.

"I will miss it," he told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, "but I will also celebrate it being over."

A big issue, he explained, is how much time has passed since the show last filmed – the first episode of season 5 was filmed a year ago.

"Jamie stays with me," Bentley said of his character. "I don’t always want him there!… It’s been tricky though, because of the length of time. Because of the dynamics. I don’t know what they are. I’m sort of on my own here. I don’t really know what’s going on. Life happens and it drifts a bit."

Like his fellow cast members, he said he has no idea when filming will actually start or what will happen in the new episodes.

"I truly don’t have a clue where it’s going," he explained. "I haven’t seen or heard anything."

He added later, "I don’t have a date of when we’re returning."

When asked about the abrupt decision to end the show and whether he anticipated it, he answered, "As a whole, you just never know. I have enough experience in this business to know that, even when things are going well… I’ve always been prepared for some version of the show ending or I’m out of it, or Kevin decides to go do other things and he’s out. You just know the business and always expect the craziest thing to happen. And often, it does."

"Yellowstone" was originally set to air the remaining episodes beginning in November, but with no end in sight to the writers strike, it's unclear if that date will remain the same.

When the news of the cancellation was released, it was also announced that an unnamed sequel series would roll out in December.

"'Yellowstone' has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from ‘1883’ to ‘Tulsa King,’ and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.

David Glasser, the CEO of 101, another studio that produces the beloved series, said, "The Dutton story continues, picking up where ‘Yellowstone’ leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

Bentley said that if his character survives the series finale, he'd be happy to return in the sequel.