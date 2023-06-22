As "Yellowstone" prepares to wrap up the hit show after five seasons, Lainey Wilson is just as excited as fans to see how the series will end.

"I have realized that the TV world is even crazier than the music world," she said during an interview with People.

"I'm like, ‘Taylor Sheridan, you got to let me know what's going on, bro.’ I'm excited to see what happens. There’s no doubt the rest of season five is gonna be money."

While the second half of the fifth season of "Yellowstone" is expected to premiere in November, the country star admitted she’s also in the dark about co-creator Sheridan’s plans for the series.

Wilson portrayed the singer Abby on the hit show "Yellowstone" for four episodes.

The 30-year-old artist pointed out how "Yellowstone" has made a major impact in the western world and the music industry overall.

"What ‘Yellowstone’ has done for the western way of life has been a huge turning point," she said. "I feel like what I do was not cool three or four years ago."

The "Atta Girl" crooner dished on her meeting with Sheridan when he asked her to become part of the series.

"Taylor Sheridan called me and he said, ‘Lainey, I got this idea. I want you to play a musician, but I want you to pretty much be yourself and wear your bell-bottoms… sing your own music,’" she remarked. "It was a huge opportunity for me to share my music with the world."

Wilson additionally noted that she had reservations about signing onto the "Yellowstone" cast since she’s never acted before.

She reflected on the first time she met Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on the show.

"I'm like, ‘I'm about to meet Beth – she's probably gonna put me in a headlock,’" Wilson laughed.

"But she didn't; she made me feel so welcome. She lifted me up, she encouraged me, she gave me some advice. My very first scene was with her, and she told me, ‘I would’ve never known this was your first time acting. If you had not told me, I would have thought you’d been doing this forever.’ Hearing things like that from Kelly made me feel like, ‘You know what? I can do this.’"

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer emotionally opened up about how her father suffered from a stroke and was hospitalized while she was filming the hit show. His illness caused him to have nine surgeries and his left eye removed.

When Wilson had to make the decision if she was going to return to the "Yellowstone" set or be with her father at the hospital, she said he encouraged her to work after overhearing her phone conversation.

"He opened his eyes and said, ‘Did I hear that you're not going out to film 'Yellowstone'?’ I said, ‘Daddy, I can't leave you.’ He said, ‘You better go, and you better not come back until the job is done,’" she explained.

"That is the girl that he raised. So, I headed that way and did it. It’s that mentality right there that I feel has gotten me to this place."

During the Country Music Awards last year, Wilson was accompanied by her father on the red carpet after he recovered from his stroke. She told Fox News Digital at the time that it was "a dream."

Wilson also shared that her father used to roll out a picnic table on the side of the highway and "pretend" he was Glen Campbell, while playing for cars passing by.

"He's getting to live vicariously through me, and I'm so glad and so thankful that he is around to see the things that are happening right now. He's real proud," she told People.

It was announced last month that the Kevin Costner-led "Yellowstone" will air the second half of its fifth and final season in November before rolling out an unnamed sequel series in December.

There is still no word on when the final episodes of "Yellowstone" will be filmed.