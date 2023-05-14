Now that "Yellowstone" is wrapping after the second half of season five, many people are curious to see how the show ends, especially amid controversy with its leading star, Kevin Costner.

Country musician and actress Lainey Wilson is no exception. She made her debut on the show as singer Abby earlier this season.

Having previously told Fox News Digital she believes that the show will "end the right way," Wilson is remaining optimistic despite being left predominately in the dark.

"No matter which direction it goes, it’s gonna be incredible because Taylor Sheridan, I mean, he can do no wrong, in my opinion," Wilson told "Entertainment Tonight" of the show's creator.

"But yeah. I'm waiting for that call. I'm like, 'Y'all let me know when to be there and I'll be there,'" she added.

Earlier this month, Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Studios, shared that while the Dutton legacy would continue, it will be in a different production.

"'Yellowstone' has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from ‘1883’ to ‘Tulsa King,’ and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," he said in a release. "The Dutton story continues, picking up where ‘Yellowstone’ leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

Production is still not underway for the show's final episodes, which were rumored to be stalled by Costner's scheduling conflicts.

His lawyer, Marty Singer, refuted such claims to Fox News Digital, stating, "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie."

"It’s ridiculous – and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

Wilson was nothing but complimentary of Costner, admitting, "I think he's just incredible himself, too."