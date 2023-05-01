While fans eagerly await an update on the second half of the fifth season of the hit TV series "Yellowstone," the stars seem to be in the same boat.

Lainey Wilson, who joined the show last year playing Abby, has been one of several cast members who have spoken out about the uncertainty of the show's future, and in a new interview, she revealed that she still does not know anything about a possible start date for filming.

"Like, just tell me when, man," she told Entertainment Tonight about filming. "Yeah, I have no clue what's going on ... I'm waiting on that phone call."

She added, "I feel like I've learned that TV business is even crazier than the music business. And that's the truth."

The interview was given ahead of her performance at the Stagecoach Festival on Sunday, and she revealed that Taylor Sheridan, the show's creator, would also be in attendance.

"I'm planning on getting an update today," she said. "It's wild."

If she did get an update from Sheridan, it has not been made public yet.

Still, Wilson made it clear that she truly enjoyed making her acting debut on "Yellowstone."

"It's crazy, you know?" she said. "They've honestly just welcomed me with open arms. They have just treated me like one of their own. I didn't really know what to expect, especially the first day of set, but they treated me with respect."

"I started out doing music, and that's always going to be my focus. That's my way of expressing myself, and they have a different way of expressing themselves and being creative. But [there] was this mutual respect for each other."

The rumored issue with filming has always been scheduling. Reports have repeatedly claimed that the show's lead, Kevin Costner, does not want to dedicate time to filming and would rather focus on other projects.

Last month, Costner's attorney Marty Singer told Fox News Digital, "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous – and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

Meanwhile, a statement to Fox News Digital from Paramount explained, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone,’ and we hope that's the case for a long time to come."

While the second half of the current season was originally expected to air after a short break for the 2022 holidays, its return was pushed back to sometime this summer. An official premiere date still has not been announced.