Actor Kevin Costner shared a video of him unboxing the Golden Globe award he won for his role in Paramount's "Yellowstone."

Costner was unable to accept the award in person because of heavy rainfall and flooding in California that was happening at the time of the award show.

Weeks after the award ceremony, Costner received his trophy in the mail.

"We weren’t able to make it to the Golden Globes because of the flooding we got cut off … and we felt so horrible about that and there was just nothing we could do," he said in the video posted to social media. "We watched the time, like sand in the bottle, go out as our chances dimmed of getting there."

KEVIN COSTNER CELEBRATES 68TH BIRTHDAY, OFFERS FANS ADVICE: ‘DON’T BELIEVE WHAT THEY SAY ABOUT GETTING OLDER'

Costner said watching the ceremony from home was not the same as attending it in person, but his wife attempted to make it the best experience it could be by decorating their home with balloons.

"We weren’t at one of the greatest parties in the world, but we found ourselves together as a family," he said. "And my children heard my name called and they stood up and they cheered."

Costner was nominated in the Actor in a Drama TV Series category for his portrayal of John Dutton in "Yellowstone."

As Costner continued to open the package, he said he wanted to do an unboxing for "all the people who have supported me for the Golden Globes which I was so happy, I’ve known them a long time, that international community, and they’ve always been very kind to me."

"And I couldn’t be there but this is the award, so I’m going to just open in front of all my friends out there," Costner said as he pulled his trophy out of the box.

He recalled arriving in Hollywood for the first time and what it means to be nominated for the award.

"When you first come to Hollywood you just wanted to get your first job and you see these things and even wonder if you’re ever gonna get in a room like that," Costner said. "It feels really good to have this, there’s no substitute for being there."

PARAMOUNT RESPONDS TO CLAIMS ‘YELLOWSTONE’ ENDING WITH KEVIN COSTNER, MATHEW MCCONAUGHEY TO STAR IN NEW SHOW

"But my wife made a night of it for us and all those balloons and now I’m holding it," he continued. "For everybody who supported me, for the Hollywood foreign press for thinking enough of what I did this year and I’m so glad I found movies in my life. That made a difference. I don’t know what would have happened to me if I hadn’t done the movies. Thank you to everyone."

This comes following reports that Costner would be leaving "Yellowstone" to work on a spinoff with Matthew McConaughey. Paramount has not confirmed the reports.