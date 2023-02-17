Kevin Costner is branching out amid rumors he's leaving the hit show "Yellowstone."

The actor has joined TikTok.

Costner made the announcement on his Instagram account, posting a throwback photo of himself with the caption, "Feeling young today…got a @tiktok account. Find me there if you’re on it too."

Costner’s Tiktok only has one video so far, a condensed version of his Golden Globe unboxing he did on his Instagram earlier this week.

'YELLOWSTONE' STAR TALKS KEVIN COSTNER'S FATE ON THE SHOW AMID RUMORS HE'S LEAVING

In both videos, he said, "We weren’t able to make it to the Golden Globes because of the flooding, we got cut off."

When his name was announced during the ceremony for winning best actor in a drama TV series, presenter Regina Hall said that Costner wasn’t there to accept in person because he was sheltering in place in Santa Barbara, California, due to unprecedented rainfall.

As the video continued, Costner pulled out the award and said, "It feels really good to have this," and added, "Thank you to everyone."

He also revealed that his wife "made a night of it" for him and his family by decorating their home with balloons since they couldn't make it to the awards gala.

The 68-year-old actor's announcement that he's joining a new social media platform comes days after rumors that he could be leaving "Yellowstone."

But that was quickly shut down, with a Paramount Network spokesperson telling Fox News Digital, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of 'Yellowstone,' and we hope that's the case for a long time to come."

Co-star Wes Bentley admitted he's thought about the fate of Costner's character John Dutton.

Bentley, who stars as Dutton's adopted son Jamie, opened up about how the patriarch's death could affect his character in a new interview with TV Line.

"I thought about this in season one," the actor said while attending SCAD TVFest. "Because it’s always a possibility in TV, right? We’re always ready to die… [And John] really has got this hypnotic pull on Jamie."

Bentley explained that his character would have been "completely lost" had the elder Dutton died before his run for governor.

However, now that he has become the governor of Montana, things are a little different.

"After John ran for governor and became the thing he said he hated, Jamie started to have a change of perspective," Bentley said. "Maybe John is not this tough guy he says he is. Maybe John doesn’t have ideas. Maybe he’s just another guy like the rest of them."

"That’s the loss of the pedestal [he was on]," the actor added. "The deity is gone. I think that’s why Jamie’s choosing to try to have him killed. [He realizes that his] life would be much better without him, which is a big change for Jamie."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.