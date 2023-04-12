"Yellowstone" co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have taken their relationship to the next level off screen.

The 42-year-old country singer, who plays ranch hand Walker on the show, posted a photo of the couple mid-kiss in front of a bonfire on his Instagram Wednesday.

"More than a spark," Bingham cheekily captioned his post. Harrison replied in the comments with, "I love you, cowboy."

The couple wore baseball caps, camo jackets, jeans and boots for their outdoor date.

Harrison, 33, has played rodeo cowgirl Laramie since season 3, and the two have been working together for three years on the Paramount+ show.

Bingham and Harrison’s characters are also dating in the show, which earned star Kevin Costner a Golden Globe earlier this year.

The "American Love Song" singer has three children from his 12-year marriage to producer Anna Axster, whom he filed for divorce from in 2021.

Harrison was previously linked to actor Austin Nichols, who she starred with in "The Iron Orchard" in 2018.

"Yellowstone" is expected to return this summer with the second half of season 5.