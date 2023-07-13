"Yellowstone" fans criticized the Emmy voters for ignoring the Paramount Network Western series for a second year in a row.

"Yellowstone" did not receive a single Emmy nomination this awards season, much to the dismay of the show's fans. "Succession" led the nominations this year with 27, while "The Last of Us" followed closely with 24.

Other shows that received nominations include "The White Lotus," "Jury Duty," "Ted Lasso," "Wednesday," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Fleishman is in Trouble."

"Yellowstone" has only received one Emmy nomination, in 2021, for production design.

"Yes the Emmy's are stacked this year, but I still think it's crazy that Yellowstone was ignored by the Emmys again," a Twitter user wrote.

"…Emmys represent the epitome of the Hollywood bubble and cultural divide," one user noted. "The ongoing absence of worthy Taylor Sheridan shows (Yellowstone & 1923, specifically) speaks to that, as does twice-snubbed Harrison Ford. Not even for Shrinking? Stunned."

"'Yellowstone' ignored for second year WTF? The Television Academy did it again – making it a tone-deaf tradition to totally snub popular ranching epic ‘Yellowstone’ from the roster of Emmy nominees. Shame on the Emmy voters," another said.

"Yellowstone and Succession are very similar shows in many ways; they are just geared to the tastes of different audiences," one user wrote. "The Emmys, like most award shows, are declining in popularity and ignoring shows that resonate with huge audiences doesn't help them."

"Yellowstone" is set to end after five seasons, with a premiere date currently planned for November.

Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton on the hit show. The series' success led to multiple spinoff shows, including "1923" and "1883," along with an upcoming project starring Matthew McConaughey.

The show was not originally set to end after five seasons, but co-creator Taylor Sheridan said the early exit does not "alter" the fate of Costner's character.

"It truncates the closure of his character," Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter. "It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it."

"Dutton wasn't going to be around for the very end of ‘Yellowstone,’" he added.