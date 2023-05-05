After five seasons, several spinoffs and endless drama, "Yellowstone" is officially coming to an end.

The Kevin Costner-led western show will air the second half of its fifth and final season in November before rolling out an unnamed sequel series in December.

"'Yellowstone' has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from ‘1883’ to ‘Tulsa King,’ and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Studios, the company that produces the show, said in a statement.

David Glasser, the CEO of 101, another studio that produces the beloved series, said, "The Dutton story continues, picking up where ‘Yellowstone’ leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

As of now, not much else is known about the new series.

It is widely believed that this will be the spinoff that Matthew McConaughey is set to star in, but there has been no word on what kind of role he will play. No other casting news has been released, though judging from Glasser's statement, it seems like we will be seeing many familiar faces.

This falls in line with what many "Yellowstone" cast members have been saying for several months – that they want to continue working on the show for a long time.

The issue, according to many widespread rumors, lies with Costner, who has been widely reported to be the reason for the delay, which we now know will come nearly a year later than previously scheduled.

After the first half of the fifth season aired late last year, the show took a break for the holidays. They were set to return to filming at the top of the new year, but that was pushed back to sometime this summer, and now we know that it has been pushed back even further.

Multiple sources kept alleging that Costner only wanted to work for one week to film the rest of the episodes, which would be difficult to do as he's the star of the show.

In February, Costner's attorney Marty Singer gave a statement on that rumor to Fox News Digital, saying, "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous – and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

At the time, a spokesperson for Paramount Network told Fox News Digital, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone,’ and we hope that's the case for a long time to come."

Just last month, McCarthy said that the show "wouldn’t be what it is today without Kevin, and we hope that that stays for a long time to come."