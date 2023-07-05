New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the remainder of the regular season and postseason for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, the league announced Wednesday.

Cordero was placed on the restricted list.

"Consistent with the terms of the Policy, Cordero will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board," MLB said in a statement.

The Yankees expressed support for MLB’s decision.

"The Yankees are fully supportive of Major League Baseball’s investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero," the team said. "There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy."

It’s unclear what sparked Cordero’s suspension for the remaining 76 games of the season.

He missed the entire 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox and spent 2022 with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

This year, he’s appeared in 31 games for the Yankees with his most recent outing coming Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals. He produced a 3.86 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

New York pitcher Domingo German was given an 81-game suspension under the domestic violence policy that he served in 2019 and 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.