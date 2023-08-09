The New York Yankees are in serious danger of missing out on the postseason for the first time since 2016, but changes to the front office don't seem imminent.

Fans have called for the firing of general manager Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone for several years now, given the championship-or-bust mentality most of them have (their last came in 2009). However, one of them seems here to stay.

According to New Jersey Advance Media, letting go of Cashman "isn't even on the table" for owner Hal Steinbrenner and is "not up for discussion."

Assuming that is the case, 2024 would be his 27th season as the organization's GM.

However, Boone's future is somewhat in doubt. Boone took the reins from Joe Girardi following the team's surprising 2017 season when they went to Game 7 of the ALCS against a cheating Houston Astros team in what most thought to be a rebuilding season.

Since Boone arrived in New York, though, they have gone backward – the furthest they've gotten in his tenure was Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS, and they were swept in last year's championship series. Both of those losses were to the dreaded Astros.

Boone's initial contract expired in 2021, but New York inked him to a three-year pact that will end after next season, making it a bit easier to let him go. Cashman signed a four-year extension prior to this season.

Back in May, missing out on the postseason seemed insane, but Steinbrenner did say he would have to ask himself some "tough questions" if that were the case.

Now, they sit 4.5 games back of the final postseason spot, leaving Steinbrenner "deeply frustrated," NJAM says.

The Yankees were 11 games over .500 on June 4 at 36-25 – since then, they are 23-30.

New York's .232 batting average is 29th in baseball, and their rotation, aside from AL Cy Young Award favorite Gerrit Cole, has far from lived up to expectations. They signed Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $162 million deal, but he's now on the IL for the second time this season and owns a 7.33 ERA in his six outings this year. Luis Severino also is pitching to a 7.74 ERA this season.

The bright spot for the Yanks has been their bullpen, whose combined 3.04 ERA is the best in baseball.

However, after winning 99 games last year, someone may have to take a hit.