The Fox Sports family has added a Hall of Famer to its already star-studded MLB roster for next season.

During Fox’s coverage from Arizona prior to Super Bowl LVII, Curt Menefee announced New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter will be joining the Fox MLB team for the 2023 season.

Jeter walked onto the stage while the announcement was being made as he embraced his former teammate, Alex Rodriguez, and a good friend in former New York Giants star defensive lineman Michael Strahan.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Never in my dreams did I think we would be reunited, but here we are. Derek to the Fox family," Rodriguez said while holding up a Fox baseball jersey with Jeter’s name and his retired No. 2 that he wore with the Yankees.

During a quick interview, Jeter explained why he joined the Fox team this year.

TEAM USA WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC ROSTER HEADLINED BY 4 MVP WINNERS

"I was on-set at the World Series in Philly and [David] Ortiz kept showing me his World Series ring. So, I figured I’d just join the team now so we can humble him a little bit," he said, laughing.

But while baseball is on the horizon – pitchers and catchers report to spring training this week – it’s all about the final NFL game of the year on Sunday from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Jeter was asked for his Super Bowl prediction, but we think he’s already got this broadcasting thing down pat.

YANKEES LEGEND DEREK JETER COPS TO WEARING LEGENDARY GOLDEN THONG TO BREAK OUT OF SLUMP

"It’s kind of hard to me to ever pick against Pat [Mahomes] because we played against his dad," Jeter began. "I’m hoping for a good game. I’m trying to be politically correct here."

During his career, Jeter was a 14-time All-Star over his 20 MLB seasons, slashing .310/.377/.440 in 2,747 regular-season games. He was a pillar of the famed Yankees’ dynasty of the late 1990s to early 2000s, collecting four World Series during that time before getting his fifth ring in 2009 – the Yankees’ last world championship.

At shortstop, he was a five-time Gold Glove winner as well as a five-time Silver Slugger. He missed being a unanimous Hall of Fame selection by a single vote.