New York Yankees outfielder Jake Bauers made a good first impression in his initial appearance with the club against the Texas Rangers on Saturday but he didn’t last long.

In the first inning, Bauers crashed into the left-field wall in full sprint at Globe Life Field and caught Adolis Garcia’s hard-hit ball. Bauers paid the price as he left soon after with a bruised right knee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He walked off the field accompanied by Yankees manager Aaron Boone and members of the organization’s training staff. Aaron Hicks would replace Bauers in the second inning as the journeyman outfielder wouldn’t register an at-bat in his first appearance with the Bronx Bombers.

The team said X-rays were negative. He wasn’t in the lineup ahead of the series finale against the Rangers on Sunday.

JACOB DEGROM'S INJURY WOES CONTINUE AFTER INKING $185 MILLION DEAL

Bauers was selected to the 50-man roster as Aaron Judge was unavailable after he suffered a mild hip strain in Thursday’s series opener.

The 27-year-old was a seventh-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres in 2013. He was included as part of a three-team trade that later saw the Washington Nationals send Trea Turner to the Padres. Bauers was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. He was then a part of a three-team trade to the then-Cleveland Indians in 2018. In 2021, Bauers was traded to the Seattle Mariners.

He joined the Yankees ahead of the 2023 season.

In 329 career games, Bauers is hitting .213 with a .655 OPS and 27 home runs.