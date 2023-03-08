Roxanne Perez caused a scare Tuesday night at WWE NXT Roadblock after she defended her Women’s Championship against Meiko Satomura.

After the match, Perez appeared to lose consciousness and fall onto the apron prompting several NXT referees to rush out from the back and check on her. Satomura herself appeared to be concerned for Perez and called for more help to get her opponent out of the ring quickly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

NXT commentator Booker T and NXT’s senior vice president of talent development and creative Shawn Michaels both checked on Perez to make sure she was OK. Perez received some shots to the head from Satomura during the match.

Perez was stretchered out of the arena and into an ambulance.

JOHN CENA BOOKS WRESTLEMANIA 39 MATCH VS AUSTIN THEORY FOR US TITLE

"Roxanne Perez will be kept overnight in the hospital for observation and continued testing," WWE NXT wrote on its Twitter account.

The moment caused a real scare on social media.

WWE history buffs noted that Michaels was a part of a similar storyline back when he was headlining matches and pay-per-views at the height of his career.

Perez, whose real name is Carla Gonzalez, joined WWE last year after spending time with Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and Reality of Wrestling.

She started her first NXT Women’s Championship against Mandy Rose and has defended it against Gigi Dolan and now Satomura. In 2021, Pro Wrestling Illustrated named her one of the top 150 female competitors in the industry.