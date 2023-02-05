WWE legend "Superstar" Billy Graham has been battling health issues over the last several weeks and his family revealed that the former wrestler lost 45 pounds in three weeks.

The 79-year-old’s health update was given on a GoFundMe page set up by his family. They seek donations to help pay for the steps in his recovery. Graham’s real name is Wayne Coleman.

"Friends, Wayne (Billy) has had a very rough run lately. He coded, but God decided that it was not his time to go, and brought him back to us! He is going on over three weeks in the Mayo hospital ICU, checked into a rehab center, and is now back at the Mayo," the description read.

"He is dealing with a myriad of very serious health issues: a major infection in his ears and skull that may take six months of intravenous IVs, congestive heart failure, diabetes, hearing loss as a result of the infection, and the list goes on. He is facing a long period of rehab, and his insurance will only pay a portion of this. He is facing at least two months in a skilled nursing facility, once he is stabilized and released from the Mayo hospital. Wayne has lost 45 pounds in the last three weeks.

"Wayne's wife Valerie is doing the best she can to work full time, while also doing all she can for her husband. They are facing mounting long term medical related bills. Any amount would be greatly appreciated."

Graham’s wife initially wrote a post on his Facebook page on Jan. 31.

"Any amount would help friends, thank you," the post reads. "Billy was briefly released from the Mayo, put in a rehab center, and then sent back to the Mayo with heart issues. I am very worried about the champ. He has lost almost 50 pounds in a little over three weeks. Thanks and God Bless!"

The pro wrestler debuted in Stampede Wrestling in 1970 and would move to the NWA’s Los Angeles territory under the name Billy Graham, in tribute to the evangelist. He would perform in the American Wrestling Alliance and then work his way to the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) in the mid-1970s, which would later become known as WWF and then WWE.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

In WWWF, he was a one-time heavyweight champion. He was also a two-time part of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Match of the Year award. The first one came in 1977 for his match against Bruno Sammartino and again in 1978 against Bob Backlund.