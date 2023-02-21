This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

The January death of a Washington State University student who was discovered in his dorm has been ruled a suicide, with his parents describing how their son had said his recent hazing had left him "at his breaking point," according to officials and loved ones.

The Whitman County Coroner ruled that 19-year-old Luke Morgan Tyler died from "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of alcohol and bupropion." Bupropion is a medication commonly used to treat depression.

Tyler, a WSU freshman who grew up in Redman, was found dead in one of the Pullman campus residence halls on Jan. 22, when police responded to a 911 call, a spokesperson for the college previously said.

Tyler’s friends previously described the teen as a prankster who could "make every single person laugh."

His parents, John and Colleen Tyler, wrote in a statement provided to Fox News Digital that their son’s "suicide is a tremendous loss of life, love and potential that we continue to grieve."

"We are continuing to work with the authorities to determine how in a short 4 months during his first semester at WSU, Luke went from a positive, compassionate, and kind young man to having a depression so deep that caused him to take his own life," the family wrote. "He had shared with close friends that he was at his breaking point due to hazing at Theta Chi, and we look forward to learning the truth about his experience."

Phil Weiler, WSU spokesperson, told Fox News Digital the school "is continuing to gather information regarding the claims of hazing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to launch a formal investigation."

"In the meantime, the Office of the Dean of Students continues to offer support services to Luke’s family, friends, classmates, and faculty members," Weiler wrote in an email.

The Tyler family is asking that anyone interested in honoring their son do so by donating to "The Luke Tyler Memorial Scholarship Fund."

The Tylers have created a memorial webpage for their son, and are planning a Celebration of Life for March 4. An obituary describes Tyler as "a kind, compassionate person who stood up for the underdogs. He was determined and driven, and genuinely cared about others."

"He gave the biggest hugs, had the best smile and was known to his friends as a prankster while creating an environment where everyone could have fun," the obituary states. "Luke was such a bright light, a shooting star, that came and went through our lives too quickly. Luke was a beacon of kindness to all: strangers, friends, and family. He will be greatly missed by many, whose lives he touched."

Tyler’s inner circle previously declined to speak about his experience at WSU, but pointed to an online petition created by Trevor Michalski, a friend from the Redmond area. In the petition, Michalski wrote that Tyler’s death "followed a long and cruel pledging process allowed by his fraternity.

"Their inhumane and cruel hazing forced Luke, and many others to do things nobody should ever be forced to do," the petition further states, calling on the fraternity to be investigated.

Theta Chi has not responded to requests for comment.