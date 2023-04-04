The Jeep Wrangler has been king of the (off) road for years, but it finally has some serious competition.

Production of the Ford Bronco that launched in 2021 is starting to catch up to demand – and the Wrangler.

Jeep sold 37,971 Wranglers through the first month of this year, which was a drop of 17% from the same period in 2022.

Meanwhile, Bronco sales were up 37.6% to 32,430, almost a third of how many it sold all of last year.

Parts shortages are still an issue at Ford and crimping Bronco production so much that in January it offered reservation holders $2,500 to switch their orders to a different trim that could be built more quickly.

The short supplies included the molded-in-color hardtop, Sasquatch off-road upgrade package and the Lux package options.

The Toyota 4Runner, which is a hardtop but the closest competitor to the Wrangler and Bronco, finished the quarter with 21,116 deliveries as Toyota deals with its own supply issues.

While the Jeep was last redesigned in 2018, the brand has a press conference scheduled for the New York International Auto Show where it's expected to reveal an updated version of the current generation truck to help keep it out in front of this 4x4 trio.